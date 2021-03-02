Former UMD Hockey Coach, Virginia Native Mike Sertich Named 2021 Hobey Baker Legend of College Hockey

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Former UMD men’s hockey coach and player Mike Sertich has earned the Hobey Baker’s 2021 Legend of College Hockey honor.

Sertich spent 25 years with the Bulldogs, racking up 350 wins and was named WCHA Coach of the Year three times and National Coach of the Year in 1984. The award honors a player, coach or administrator who has made outstanding and historic contributions to the sport. The Virginia native will be honored at the Hobey Baker Award banquet later this summer.