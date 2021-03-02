GO: Pop-Up Snowshoeing

DULUTH, Minn. – As part of last months cold front festival, the City of Duluth began offering pop-up snow shoeing as one of many outdoor activities.

“It’s basically a couple hours where people can take some snowshoes and get out and about in their communities,” Recreation Instructor, Julianna Langlois says.

Providing a great way to get outside, with social distancing in mind.

“Snowshoes are a great way to do that especially with being cooped up for quite a while with the cold weather. It’s really nice to get outside and get some activity going,” Langlois says.

Even bringing the activity back to the basics.

“We talk about which snowshoe goes on which foot. Sometimes it matters sometimes it doesn’t. But we teach people kind of how to put them on, where to go and we do have a couple different snowshoes as well,” Langlois says.

“I was fascinated how some were super light and some were super heavy,” Duluth Resident, Miles Youngblom says.

And with the pandemic keeping families indoors, some people are focusing on different ways to get back outside.

“Maybe one of the benefits was to have a little more flexibility on what you can do. Particularly during the winter time when it’s only light out during the day. Getting outside and exploring any possible way seems worth it,” Duluth Resident, Heather Youngblom says.

For a list of other activities offered by the Duluth Parks and Rec Department, click here: Parks and Rec Programs