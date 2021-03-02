Levi LaVallee’s Snowmobile Recovered From Duluth Harbor After Stunt Mishap

DULUTH, Minn. – It was unclear Tuesday if professional snowmobile stuntman Levi LaVallee is continuing production in Duluth this week after a stunt went bad in the Duluth Harbor Monday.

LaVallee was jumping off the old Railroad Interstate Bridge and onto a barge on Rice’s Point when he somehow landed in the water.

Firefighters on standby for the stunt rescued him in less than a minute with their Marine 3 vessel, according to a city spokesperson.

LaVallee was not injured. The snowmobile has since been recovered from the water.

Tuesday night a city spokesperson could not confirm if filming is back on at other undisclosed locations in Duluth this week.

Before Monday’s incident, LaVallee was seen filming a stunt Sunday on Lake Avenue in downtown Duluth.

He’s working with Red bull as part of a video release to the world on YouTube later this month all shot in Duluth — much like his most recent video produced in St. Paul, which has more than 2.5 million views highlighting that city and his wild stunts off buildings and a whole lot more.