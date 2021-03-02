Levi LaVallee’s Snowmobile Recovered From Duluth Harbor After Stunt Mishap
City spokesperson could not confirm Tuesday if scheduled stunts for the week are still happening for LaVallee's next video release.
DULUTH, Minn. – It was unclear Tuesday if professional snowmobile stuntman Levi LaVallee is continuing production in Duluth this week after a stunt went bad in the Duluth Harbor Monday.
LaVallee was jumping off the old Railroad Interstate Bridge and onto a barge on Rice’s Point when he somehow landed in the water.
Firefighters on standby for the stunt rescued him in less than a minute with their Marine 3 vessel, according to a city spokesperson.
LaVallee was not injured. The snowmobile has since been recovered from the water.
Tuesday night a city spokesperson could not confirm if filming is back on at other undisclosed locations in Duluth this week.
Before Monday’s incident, LaVallee was seen filming a stunt Sunday on Lake Avenue in downtown Duluth.
He’s working with Red bull as part of a video release to the world on YouTube later this month all shot in Duluth — much like his most recent video produced in St. Paul, which has more than 2.5 million views highlighting that city and his wild stunts off buildings and a whole lot more.