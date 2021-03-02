NRRI Receives $2.1 Million Grant for Iron Production Research

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Natural Resources Research Institute has received a $2.1 million grant to work on tech that is more efficient in using a type of iron pellet.

Direct reduced iron pellets are items that are wanted for the electric arc furnace steel industry, which makes up 70% of the market. The funding is directed towards advancing production of these pellets with the hopes of keeping the steel industry strong for years to come.

“What are those future needs we can help with?” said Donald Fosnacht, the associate director of the NRRI. “And so we’re actively trying to satisfy what the future may need for an effective mining operation up here and to keep all the shipping going on the Great Lakes.”

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Energy. The NRRI is also providing matching funds of half a million dollars for the project.