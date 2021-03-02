Prep Basketball: Duluth Marshall, Proctor Girls, Hibbing Boys Build Momentum Towards Sectionals

The Hilltoppers and Rails girls, as well as the Bluejacket boys got themselves in the win column on Tuesday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Senior Gianna Kneepkens finished with 44 points as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team picked up a road win Tuesday night over Hermanton 81-65.

In other prep basketball action, the Proctor girls knocked off Cloquet 53-44 and the Hibbing boys led wire-to-wire as they defeated Duluth Denfeld 79-30.