Prep Boys Hockey: Grand Rapids, Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld, CEC, Greenway Earn Tuesday Night Wins

Big night of prep boys hockey as the Thunderhawks, Hawks, Hunters, Lumberjacks and Raiders emerged victorious.
Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – Garret Drotts, Jack Peart and Easton Young scored for the Grand Rapids boys hockey team as they defeated section foe Duluth East 3-1 Tuesday night at the Heritage Center.

Other prep boys hockey scores include Hermantown blanking Duluth Marshall 6-0, Duluth Denfeld getting the home shutout over Virginia/MIB 5-0, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton tops Hibbing/Chisholm 3-0 and Greenway gets a road win over Proctor 3-1.

