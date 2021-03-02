Prep Boys Hockey: Grand Rapids, Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld, CEC, Greenway Earn Tuesday Night Wins

Big night of prep boys hockey as the Thunderhawks, Hawks, Hunters, Lumberjacks and Raiders emerged victorious.

DULUTH, Minn. – Garret Drotts, Jack Peart and Easton Young scored for the Grand Rapids boys hockey team as they defeated section foe Duluth East 3-1 Tuesday night at the Heritage Center.

Other prep boys hockey scores include Hermantown blanking Duluth Marshall 6-0, Duluth Denfeld getting the home shutout over Virginia/MIB 5-0, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton tops Hibbing/Chisholm 3-0 and Greenway gets a road win over Proctor 3-1.