Sarah Hurst Named New Head Coach of Duluth Girls Lacrosse Team

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, Sarah Hurst was named the new head coach of the Duluth Wolfpack girls lacrosse team.

She’ll take over for Marissa Guillou, who is an assistant coach for the UWS women’s soccer team. Hurst is originally from Skaker Heights, OH and went to Connecticut College, where she was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. She also served as assistant lacrosse coach at Blair Academy in New Jersey and Smith College in Massachusetts.

Hurst has also been teaching yoga in Duluth for the past five years.