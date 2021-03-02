Spring Season Underway for UWS Volleyball Team

The Yellowjackets began their season Saturday with a home sweep over Northland College.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Back in the fall, the UMAC announced that the volleyball season would be moved to the spring. Did everyone agree with that move? No. But we’ve learned in the past year that sometimes, you got to just roll with the punches.

That’s what the UWS volleyball team are doing as their spring season began this past weekend. The Yellowjackets got a home sweep over Northland College. They’ll face the LumberJills for another non-conference match Wednesday in Ashland.