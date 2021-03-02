Those with Alzheimer’s Impacted by Pandemic

MINNESOTA – COVID-19 has also impacted those living with Alzheimer’s including in Minnesota. In the state, there were 644 more deaths from that disease and dementia in 2020, which is an 11.6% increase compared with the previous five years.

“The pandemic has certainly hurt all populations in their treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and a lot of that is because we’ve been so isolated and we all haven’t always been able to go and see our physicians and doctors so that can be an issue, people are having problems with transportation, that’s an issue,” said Sue Spalding, the CEO of Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota chapter.

