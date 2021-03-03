30th Anniversary of Big Enbridge Spill Sparks Protest Over Line 3 Replacement Project

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.– Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of the largest inland oil spill in U.S. history that happened right here in the Northland.

Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline ruptured on March 3rd, 1991 near Grand Rapids. 1.7 million gallons of crude oil got loose, including into the Prairie River, which leads into the Mississippi River.

On Wednesday, more than 75 people came to remember what happened 30 years ago and pay their respects to the land.

“As Anishinabek people, it is our cultural duty to love and honor and respect our water. And as of right now, she’s feeling good, she’s been through a lot and this is why we’re here just to think about her and to love her and put our tobacco down and say, ‘We appreciate you and we love you,'” said Sarah Little Red Feather, a ‘water protector’ at the site.

Some demonstrators are raising awareness about the spill 30 years ago as a reason why the Enbridge line three pipeline restoration project going on right now should be shut down.

“They’re just wasting resources. That’s what I think is that they’re wasting resources and people aren’t going to care,” said Tania Aubid, who was protesting line 3. “Ya know, who’s to say what’s going to be coming up into the waters and into the food that we eat.”

Enbridge provided the following statement on the 30th anniversary of the spill,