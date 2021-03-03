‘Change Is Coming’ To Grandma’s Sports Garden

DULUTH, Minn. — Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park is officially changing its business model — saying goodbye to the college nightclub weekend vibe that the pandemic sidelined and saying hello to a unique, rentable space for all types of special events.

Pictures were posted on The Sports Garden’s social media Wednesday with the caption “Change is coming.”

Crews have taken down all the speakers and lights that once shined down on a packed dance floor on the weekends and a traditional bar setting during the week.

“We are clearing out the clutter at The Garden in preparation to offer it as a fun, funky, non-traditional space to rent for special events, in the heart of Canal Park. Think weddings, parties, reunions, maybe even our own 45th anniversary party! More soon..,” Grandma’s Restaurant Company President Brian Daugherty told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger.

The Sports Garden closed last March over COVID-19 concerns. But it did temporarily re-open over the winter to use the 20,000 square foot building as the gift shop for Bentleyville Tour of Lights.