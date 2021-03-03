Confidence At An All-Time High for the UMD Women’s Hockey Team

The Bulldogs will take on Ohio State Saturday in the WCHA semi-finals. Puck drop is set 5 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the WCHA women’s hockey tournament will take place down at Ridder arena. And one can argue that of the four teams who will be in action, UMD will go into the weekend with the most momentum after taking four of six points from the top-ranked team in the country.

“Definitely agree with that, especially after this series here against Wisconsin. I think we have a lot of confidence in our group and swagger, like Coach said, heading into Saturday’s game,” senior defenseman Ashton Bell said.

“The whole season we’ve been saying we want to be gritty. We want to frustrate teams and I think that’s exactly what we did against Wisconsin and you can see the result when we really stick to that game plan,” said junior forward Naomi Rogge.

“Sometimes talking about it is a lot different than doing it. Once we did it and frankly had the lead all of Saturday, too, we put together a great performance all weekend long. It’s a fun time of year. We work really hard to get to these spots. To have this pressure on us, we earned it and I love where our team’s at right now,” head coach Maura Crowell.

