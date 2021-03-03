Michigan Loosens Virus Limits for Businesses, Nursing Homes

The Associated Press,

Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the further loosening of Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and a host of other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The revised state order takes effect Friday.

The Democratic governor says families will be able to visit nursing homes after being tested for COVID-19.

Restaurants and bars, now limited to 25% capacity inside, will have a 50% restriction.

A 10 p.m curfew will shift to 11 p.m. Venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys, banquet halls, and casinos will have higher capacity limits, too.

Categories: Coronavirus, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90