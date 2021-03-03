Northland Organization Gives Energy Saving Tips

DULUTH, Minn. – One local organization is working to promote more energy efficiency during all seasons.

Leadership from Ecolibrium3 says to make sure to turn off your lights when they’re not in use, especially since people are at home more because of the pandemic. The thermostats should be set at 68 in the winter and 72 in the summer, and make sure not to always run the fan or run the heat depending on the weather.

The Northland in particular may have some unique issues in that houses are a bit older, and they weren’t necessarily made to keep the temperature variance over the year.

“Saves them money, keeps them more comfortable on a daily basis,” said Joe Bott, a community energy coordinator vista at Ecolibrium3. “And then it keeps you warm in the winter, especially when you have these negative 30 degree days, making sure your family is staying safe and warm throughout the year is a really really cool thing to be helping out with.”

You can also give Ecolibrium3 a call and they can give you a free or advanced home energy audit to help look at your home’s energy use and particular savings you may have.