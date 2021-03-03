Official: Dems OK Tighter Income Limits for COVID-19 Relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic official says President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten the upper-income limits at which people could qualify for stimulus checks in the party’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

That’s a major concession to moderates as party leaders prepared to move their legislation through the Senate.

As part of Democrats’ legislative thrust on what is Biden’s top initial legislative priority, individuals earning up to $75,000 — and couples up to $150,000 — would get $1,400 checks per person.

The official said Wednesday the COVID-19 relief measure Senate Democrats plan to unveil will retain the $400 weekly emergency jobless benefits that were included in a House-approved version of the legislation.