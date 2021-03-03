Strong Third Period Pushes CEC Girls Hockey Past Duluth Northern Stars

DULUTH, Minn. – A strong third period would be the difference as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team picked up a road win over the Duluth Northern Stars 5-1 Wednesday afternoon at the Heritage Center.

Ashtyn Schneberger, Taylor Wick, Tenley Stewart, Dana Jones and Eve Eugenis all scored for the Lumberjacks. Jenna Horvat scored the lone goal for the Northern Stars.