UWS Men’s Hockey Team Earn Home Win, Women Victorious on the Road

It was a good night for the Yellowjackets as both the men's and women's hockey teams picked up wins.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Junior forward Jordan Martin scored twice as the UW-Superior men’s hockey team picked up a win in their regular season home finale 6-3 over UW-Stout Wednesday night at Wessman Arena.

Troy York, Dylan Johnson, Troy MacTavish and Artur Terchiyev also scored for the Yellowjackets, who improve to 4-3 on the season. UWS will close the regular season Friday at UW-Stout.

As for the women, they shook off a slow start to get the road win over UW-Stevens Point 4-1. Kaylee Wood, Katie Montrose, Avery Schwark and Amanda Sergent all scored for UWS, who will wrap up the regular season Friday night at home against the Pointers.