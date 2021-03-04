CSS Men’s Basketball Top Northland College, Advance to UMAC Semi-Finals

The Saints move on to face Bethany Lutheran in the UMAC semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – A season-high five players finished in double figures as the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team defeated Northland College 86-71 Thursday night in the first round of the UMAC tournament.

South Ridge HS alum Nick Carlson led the Saints with 14 points, while Jack Silgen chipped in with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Rawlings led the LumberJacks with 21 points.

