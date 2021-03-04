Duluth and St. Louis County Day at the Capitol Continues

This was the 24th annual Duluth and St. Louis County Day at the Capitol event.

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland leaders gathered Thursday morning for a virtual event to discuss this years legislative session.

The event hosted by the Duluth Chamber of Commerce was geared towards showing support for Northland projects in the 2021 legislative session.

One of the focuses being on providing broadband internet access to all Minnesotans with many schools having more virtual options for classes.

Another initiative includes $1 million to help enhance the manufacturing program at Lake Superior College.

“I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful as we think about this where we go forward I’m hopeful that we can take this legislative session and make a difference,” Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz says.

Current Chamber of Commerce President David Ross also received recognition for his service to his community.

“Be at resolve by the committee of legislative administration of the house of representatives of the state of Minnesota. That it commends David Ross for his many years of dedication and commitment to the Duluth Chamber of Commerce and extends warm wishes on his well earned retirement,” 7B District Representative, Liz Olson declares.

