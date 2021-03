Duluth Marshall Boys Basketball Top Moose Lake-Willow River for Ninth Straight Win

DULUTH, Minn. – Eighth-grader Brooks Johnson led the way with 19 points as the Duluth Marshall boys basketball team got the home win over Moose Lake-Willow River 70-69 Thursday night.

Oscar Timm chipped in with 18 points, while his brother Jasper helped the cause with 14 points, as the Hilltoppers have now won nine straight games.