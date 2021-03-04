Grand Rapids’ Trent Johnson Commits to St. Scholastica Football Team

He joins teammates Caden Hofstad and John Bonner, who both committed to CSS.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – This week, Grand Rapids quarterback Trent Johnson announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the St. Scholastica football team.

Johnson’s senior campaign for the Thunderhawks was a stellar one as he threw 11 touchdowns and added eight more on the ground, helping GR finish undefeated in the regular season. He joins teammates Caden Hofstad and John Bonner, who both committed to CSS.