Gun Permits Spike in Minnesota

CLOQUET, Minn- A record number of Minnesotans received permits to carry a firearm according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with nearly 100,000 issued.

The owner of Dead on Arms in Cloquet says he’s also seen an increase in the number of people wanting to learn how to use a firearm.

He said people are more nervous and want to defend their home.

In 20-20, more than 3,000 students signed up for a permit to carry course, which is almost double compared to the year before.

the owner says carrying a gun comes with a big responsibility, which is why a course can be more involved.

“We talk about all kinds of things from defending yourself in your dwelling, to deadly force in the public, then we get into where you can actually carry the firearm, and we get into the principles of self-defense. There’s a lot that goes on in the course,” said Chad Walsh.

Sign-ups in the first few months of 2021 have already doubled at Dead on Arms compared to the same time last year.