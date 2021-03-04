Itasca County Receives Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Itasca County has also received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine this week.

Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital was the recipient of the vaccines and the shots are available for those who are 65 years of age and older.

Health leaders say this new vaccine will push the community closer to being healthy.

“And we’re so thankful and appreciative for our community members who have worked so hard to keep everyone safe,” said Kelly Chandler of Itasca County Public Health. “You’ve worn your masks, you’ve forgone gatherings, holidays. The finish line is in sight but we’re not quite there yet. Stay strong Itasca.”

There are limited doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that are available at Grand Itasca Hospital as part of a special vaccine clinic this Saturday, March 6th. Appointments are required for the single-shot vaccine. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine continues to be available as well and appointments can be made through Grand Itasca’s appointment line.