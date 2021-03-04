MidCoast Catering Shares Easy, Delicious Recipe for Coconut Crusted Chicken with Sweet Rice

Chef Jonathan Reznick Owns MidCoast Catering and The Rambler Food Truck
Brett Scott,

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Jonathan Reznick, owner of MidCoast Catering and The Rambler food truck, shares a delicious recipe for Coconut Crusted Chicken with Sweet Rice.

MidCoast Catering is located 315 North Central Avenue in Duluth’s West End.

Reznick and his team specialize in putting together creative menu options for any occasion or event.

Reznick plans to have The Rambler food truck up and running by the end of April.

Click here for more information regarding MidCoast Catering.

Categories: Community, Cooking Connection, Links, News, News – Latest News
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90