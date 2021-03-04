More Minnesotans Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Than Have Tested Positive

More Minnesotans have now been fully vaccinated against coronavirus than having tested positive in the state.

New data from the Minnesota Department of Health says more than 500,000 Minnesotans (500,188) have been fully vaccinated. A total of 487,374 Minnesotans have tested positive to date. Officials warn, however, that there were many COVID-19 cases that went undiagnosed early on because of a lack of testing.

948,127 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, or 17 percent of the population. 9 percent of the population has now completed the vaccine series. 56 percent of people ages 65 and older have received one dose.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told the Senate Aging committee Wednesday she is “highly confident” that Minnesota will vaccinate 70% of seniors before the end of the month, allowing a quicker expansion of eligibility.

Thursday, the state of Minnesota reported 949 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths.