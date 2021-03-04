Prep Hockey: Duluth East, CEC Boys Skate to 2-2 Tie; Proctor/Hermantown Girls Stay Undefeated

The Greyhounds and Lumberjacks played to a tie, while the Mirage shook off a slow start to get the comeback win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Overtime would not be enough for the Duluth East and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey teams as they skated to a 2-2 tie Thursday night at the Heritage Center.

Aidan Spenningsby and Dylan Gray each scored for the Greyhounds, while the Lumberjacks got goals from Logan Dushkin and Cade Anderson.

And in prep girls hockey action, Duluth Marshall jumped out to a 2-0 lead. But Proctor/Hermantown roared back to get the win 4-2 and stay undefeated on the season.