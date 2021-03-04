UMD Men’s Hockey to Close Out Regular Season at St. Cloud State

Puck drop for Saturday's game in St. Cloud is set for 1:07 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team will close out the regular season with one game against St. Cloud State.

The Bulldogs knocked off the Huskies 5-1 last weekend, a big change from earlier in the season when SCSU took three of four games from UMD. The winner of this one will lock up the #2 seed in the NCHC Tournament.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game in St. Cloud is set for 1:07 p.m.