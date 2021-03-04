UMD’s Emma Soderberg Named WCHA Goaltender of the Year, Bell Takes Home Defenseman of the Year Honors

Soderberg and Bell helped anchor a Bulldogs defense that ranked #1 in the WCHA in goals allowed.

DULUTH, Minn. – Coming into the season, a lot of pressure was on the shoulders of UMD junior goalie Emma Soderberg as she looked to follow in the footsteps of Olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney. And with the regular season all wrapped up, the WCHA realized what many have already known that Soderberg is a stud.

Thursday, Soderberg was named WCHA Goalie of the Year, the first Bulldog to receive the award which was introduced in 2018. The Sweden native blossomed in her first year as a starter, leading the conference in goals allowed and shutouts. But her teammates say she likes to credit her success to her teammates in front of her.

“Sods is very humble like that. She does not take enough credit, but she’s been playing awesome. Our game on Saturday was insane and we’re very lucky to have her back there with us. And she’s always talking to us and communicating with us, which is very helpful for us,” said defenseman Ashton Bell.

As for Bell, she took home Defenseman of the Year honors, just the third UMD player ever to do so. She also finished second in plus/minus rating and second among all defenders in points per game, which head coach Maura Crowell attributes to bell’s transition from the forward position.

“The offensive side first was easy for her to pick up on, the offensive game from the blueline and just attack plays. But I think rush defense is one of Ashton’s big strengths. It’s just a willingness to do whatever the team needs. She’s our captain and the ultimate team player,” said Crowell.

Soderberg, Bell and the Bulldogs will face Ohio State Saturday in the WCHA semi-finals.