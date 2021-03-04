UPDATE: One Person Taken Into Custody After Standoff in Superior

UPDATE: A person was seen jumping out the window of the top floor of the home at about 11:50 a.m. and was taken by police.

According to the Superior Police Department, the preliminary investigation revealed that the upstairs tenant of the duplex, located on the 1900 block of Banks Avenue, had allegedly threatened the downstairs tenant with a knife and had subsequently retreated into the upstairs apartment and allegedly threatened to light the duplex on fire.

The Emergency Response Team, including their crisis negotiators, were dispatched to the scene. Approximately 30 minutes ago officers observed that the duplex was on fire. One person was taken into custody and the fire was quickly attended to by the Superior Fire Department who were already on scene standing by. This is an ongoing crime scene and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. There is no threat to the public at this time as this is an isolated disturbance which has been contained.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior police are responding to a “disturbance” this morning on the 1900 block of Banks Avenue.

Police say during the call for a response to the area it “became apparent that a more robust response was necessary to deescalate the situation.”

According to reports, the person causing the disturbance has been uncooperative with law enforcement.

The Emergency Response Team has been deployed to support the effort.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time but are asking that people stay away from the area to allow law enforcement to do their work.

Police are calling the incident an isolated disturbance that has been contained. They are currently working to contact the suspect in the home.

According to our reporter on the scene, around 10:40 a.m. police were seen deploying gas canisters into the home where the suspect is believed to be located in an effort to get the person to exit the building. Police have asked the suspect to “Come out the front door with your hands up.”

This is an ongoing event and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.