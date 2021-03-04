West Duluth Dairy Queen Opens for 71st Season

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s starting to feel a little more like spring here, and that means a long-time west Duluth establishment is opening their windows.

The Dairy Queen on Grand Avenue next to Denfeld High School reopened for the season on Wednesday.

People wasted no time getting their hands on some sweet treats.

The location is the last of the original 3 DQ’s in Duluth and was founded by a Denfeld High teacher and has been at that spot since 1950. The owner says it’s helped people make memories in the neighborhood.

“It’s in the same spot and it’s in the same footprint,” said owner Chuck Koltes. “Customers love it. I hear stories all the time, ‘I remember way back when. I remember the gym teacher that used to run this. I used to work here when I was a kid,’ So there’s a lot of tradition of people coming back here.”

The DQ owner says there will be some new things coming later this spring and summer.