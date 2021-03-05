A New Soul Food Restaurant To Open In Downtown Duluth

Doc Witherspoon's Soul Food Shack is expected to open on April 6th.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new soul food restaurant is opening soon in downtown Duluth.

Former NAACP President Stephan Witherspoon will be opening Doc Witherspoon’s Soul Food Shack.

Customers will get to enjoy a family dining experience that serves food like fried catfish and mac & cheese.

Witherspoon says he’s excited to continue sharing the African American food culture with the local community.

“The culture and flavor has been here through my father and mother. My father had Doc Sitherspoon’s Chicken Shack back in the day,” he said. “I’m going to bring back some of his old recipes, but I’m going to put my own little twist on there and a little northern twist as well. Make no mistake about it its soul food.”

It will be located at 319 West First Street, next to Roscoe’s Bar.