Breweries Advocate for Drink Local Economic Recovery Package

A new "Drink Local" Economic recovery package introduced during yesterday's Minnesota legislative session is getting the support of small craft breweries in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new “Drink Local” Economic recovery package introduced during yesterday’s Minnesota legislative session is getting the support of small craft breweries in the Northland.

Staff at Ursa Minor in the Lincoln Park Craft District says Minnesota liquor laws have remained unchanged for some time. Currently, the brewery is only allowed to see certain vessel sizes for off-sale. While they can sell 64-ounce growlers, they would much rather sell four-pack 16-ounce or six-pack 12-ounce cans but current law prohibits that.

“We want to sell our customers what they’re asking for,” said Ben Hugus, the founder of Ursa Minor. “They’re asking for different vessel sizes and we have to say we can’t give it to you. Another reason it is really will help us and a lot of our colleagues in the industry make up for lost revenue with the pandemic.”

The package also address the growler cap, which restricts breweries from selling growlers or off-sale items because of their size.