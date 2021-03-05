City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in the Piedmont Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a broken water main located in the Piedmont neighborhood.

The break was reported at 12:43 p.m. and is located on Hillcrest Drive just off of Piedmont Avenue. Water has been shut off in the following locations:

Hillcrest Drive from Piedmont Avenue to Allegheny Street,

Allegheny Street from Hillcrest Drive to Adirondack Street,

Selkirk Street from Allegheny Street to the dead-end

The city says it is not known how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are asking drivers to be conscious of their work and avoid the work zone if possible.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as they can.