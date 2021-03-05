Grand Rapids’ Noah Schmoll Invited to MFCA All-Star Game

The senior was a key member of the Thunderhawks squad, including a four-year starter at center and two years as a defensive end.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids football standout Noah Schmoll has been invited to take part in the 2021 Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star Game, which is sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings and the MFCA.

The game will take place on June 26th. The exact location is still to be determined.