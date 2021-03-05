Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes A New Black Bear

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a new member to its family.

A black bear named Syke is now home at one of the zoo’s newly renovated bear dens.

Syke is 11 years old and weighs over 400 pounds.

He comes from the Minnesota Zoo, where he previously lived with his siblings.

Most bears typically live alone and zoo officials say he was brought to the Northland to help give him the best life possible on his own.

“He is getting used to kind of figuring out exactly where on the exhibit he wants to be. Right now he is absolutely loving the spot in the sunshine right by the window,” said Lizzy Larson, the lead carnivore zookeeper.

This is the first time the Lake Superior Zoo has had a black bear in one of its exhibits.