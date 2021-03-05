‘Miracle on Ice’ Star Mark Pavelich Dies at Treatment Home

The medical examiner says cause of death is pending at this time.

SAUK CENTRE, Minn.- A member of the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ Olympic Hockey Team and Eveleth native Mark Pavelich died Friday morning.

According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office Pavelich was found dead at the Eagle’s Nest treatment facility in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

He was undergoing treatment as part of a civil commitment for assaulting his neighbor in 2019. A judge found Pavelich was incompetent to stand trial because he was mentally ill and dangerous.

Pavelich assisted on Mike Eruzione’s goal that defeated the heavily favored Soviet Union during the 1980’s Olympics. That U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.

The medical examiner says cause of death is pending at this time.

Pavelich was 63 years old.