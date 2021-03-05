Motorhead Madness Expected To Be Returning Next Year

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a year since Motorhead Madness ended and now a trio of car enthusiasts are hoping to bring the half-a-century old car show back to help the community relive some memories.

The Motorhead Madness car show is one event car lovers could show off their pride and joy every year.

“You’re proud of having them and you like driving them. You like when people look at them and talk about them. It brings a lot of people back to the old days,” said Mike Podgornik, an organizer of the new event.

This custom car event permanently ended after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s show.

This trio of car lovers couldn’t let it disappear forever.

“I called up Mike and Dean. I said we should look at trying to continue this show,” said Podgornik. “We hate to see it end. It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve all been going to it forever since we were kids.”

Over the last 50 years, more than 150 cars were on display for fans to check out.

“It’s just nice having people see the old cars, enjoy them, and the work you put into it. It’s good to have people see it and appreciate it,” said Dean Birman, another organizer of the event.

Podgornik said they hope bringing the classic cars back will help get the next generation’s engines revving.

“It’s important to keep it going so we can get the younger people involved and get them liking cars and doing things like working on cars,” he said.

Once the show is back up and running, they hope to make the community impact even bigger.\”We’re hoping to we can get the show to be big enough that we can donate some money to two charities each year,” said Birman.

The overall hope is to continue bringing the community together over some vintage rides.

The new Motorhead Madness show is slated to take place next March at the DECC.