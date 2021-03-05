Portion of Keene Creek Dog Park to Close Due to Spring Snowmelt

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, the City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Department announced a portion of the Keene Creek Dog Park will be closing on Monday due to recent snowmelt.

The closure includes the area of the dog park where newly seeded turf was established last year.

The Park and Recreation Department says roughly one-third of the large dog area and all of the small dog areas will remain open.

It is recommended that users exercise good dog park etiquette and be mindful of the limited space.

More improvements are expected throughout 2021 at the dog park which will require additional closures later this spring.