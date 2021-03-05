Prep Basketball: Esko Boys Knock Off Rivals Cloquet, Duluth Marshall Girls Win Behind Kneepkens’ 47 Points

The Eskomo boys and Hilltopper girls successfully defended their respective home courts.

ESKO, Minn. – Eli Blue and Riley Fischer each finished with 16 points each as the Esko boys basketball team used a strong second half to take down Cloquet 60-50 Friday night.

In prep girls basketball action, Gianna Kneepkens scored 47 points as the Duluth Marshall girls held off Case Lake-Bena at home 80-75.