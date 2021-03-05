Prep Girls Hockey: Grand Rapids/Greenway Earn Road Win, Duluth Northern Stars Victorious at Home

The Lightning and the Northern Stars were winners on Friday night.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team jumped out to a 3-0 lead and would hold on to get the road win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5-2 Friday night at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Claire Vekich and Mercury Bishoff each scored twice, while Cali Madsen also lit the lamp for the Lightning. Dana Jones and Lily Hanson scored for the Lumberjacks.

In other prep girls hockey action, Jenna Horvat finished with a hat trick as the Duluth Northern Stars defeated Princeton 7-2.