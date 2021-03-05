St. Louis County Public Health Launches Phone Line to Help Seniors Register for COVID Vaccination Appointments

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – St. Louis County Public Health announced Friday the launch of a new phone line to assist St. Louis County residents over the age of 65 with scheduling vaccination appointments.

The phone line was launched to ensure no seniors are being overlooked to receive a vaccination due to an inability to register online.

Anyone over the age of 65 can call the COVID Vaccine Scheduling Line at 218-726-2623.

Calls are answered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Public health officials say messages can also be left after hours and Public Health staff will return phone calls during regular business hours.

“We have seen such a great response from our senior population signing up for vaccinations,” said Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook. “But we also know there are seniors who don’t have access to computers or a particular comfort level with them, and we want to ensure they can get vaccinated, too.”

People age 65+ who have not yet been vaccinated also are encouraged to check with their medical provider or local pharmacy for vaccination appointment opportunities.

Additionally, everyone – whether eligible yet or not – can sign up to be notified when vaccines are available for them by clicking here.