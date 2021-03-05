UMD Women’s Hockey Set to Meet Ohio State in WCHA Final Faceoff Semi-Finals

The Bulldogs boast a 43-22 all-time tournament record, but haven't won it all since 2010.

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday, the UMD women’s hockey team will take on Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceoff semi-finals.

The Bulldogs boast a 43-22 all-time tournament record, but haven’t won it all since 2010. The Buckeyes are the defending champs and UMD plans to stick to the same game plan that they had last weekend against Wisconsin: strong team defense.

“I think we were hungry, really hungry and really aggressive on the forecheck. Played a relentless style going at Wisconsin, frustrating them. Coming back hard, allowing our D to stay up and play, and getting to go back on offense. So we focused a ton on defense and that’s what we’re doing again this week,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

“I think we’re also becoming more creative offensively and scoring more on the rush. I think we can open it up a lot that way. Our defense has been so good as well. That’s kind of what the main thing is in the postseason, is if you have good defense, you’re going to win games. So I think if we focus on that, we’ll be able to open it up,” junior forward Naomi Rogge said.

Puck drop at Ridder Arena is set for just after 5 p.m. Winner will face the winner of the other semi-final between Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Final Faceoff championship will be on Sunday.