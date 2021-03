UWS Women’s Hockey Drop Regular Season Finale to UW-Stevens Point

The Yellowjackets now get set for the WIAC playoffs, which begin next week.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Freshman Jada LeBlanc scored her first goal of the season in the first period, but that would be the lone goal for the UW-Superior women’s hockey team as they fall to UW-Stevens Point 3-1 Friday night at Wessman Arena.

