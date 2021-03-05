Wisconsin Man Surpasses 1 Million Pushups for a Good Cause

A man in Wisconsin is working to break the record for the most push-ups done in a 12-month period and he's doing it for a good cause.

This past week, Nate Carroll completed his one-millionth push-up. He’s using the physical feat to raise money for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program, which pays off mortgages for the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

“I’m excited to where I am,” said Nate Carroll, the push-up participant. “I feel healthy. I’m on track. I have a good routine. It creates nice opportunities to highlight the jobs that first responders do in our communities.”

Carroll says he wakes up at 3 a.m. every morning and tries to average 4,000 push-ups a day.