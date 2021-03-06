Main Navigation
News
Community
Education
Entertainment
Health
Mining
Road Work
US & World News
Livestream
Weather
FOX 21 Forecast
Interactive Radar
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Sports
High School
College
Friday Night Frenzy
Northern Star
Northwoods League
Submit a Score
Links
Highlights
FOX21 Features
Active Adventures
Animal Answers
Coffee Conversation
Cooking Connection
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccines: Finding Answers
Focus On Health
Great Outdoors
Knowing Your Neighbors
Northern Star
Northland Newborns
Northland Uncovered
Special Reports
Strength in the Community
Weekend Spotlight
Business
Crime
Public Safety
Health
Coronavirus
Politics
Submit A News Tip
Submit to Morning Show
About Us
About Us
News Team
Program
Livestream
Fox21Online
Search
About Us
News Team
Program
Livestream
News
Community
Education
Entertainment
Health
Mining
Road Work
US & World News
Livestream
Weather
FOX 21 Forecast
Interactive Radar
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Sports
High School
College
Friday Night Frenzy
Northern Star
Northwoods League
Submit a Score
Links
FOX21 Features
Active Adventures
Animal Answers
Coffee Conversation
Cooking Connection
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccines: Finding Answers
Focus On Health
Great Outdoors
Knowing Your Neighbors
Northern Star
Northland Newborns
Northland Uncovered
Special Reports
Strength in the Community
Weekend Spotlight
Business
Crime
Public Safety
Health
Coronavirus
Politics
Submit A News Tip
Submit to Morning Show
Duluth