Gov. Walz: 1 Million Vaccinated in Minnesota, on Anniversary of State’s First COVID-19 Case

Additionally, he announced that nearly 55% of Minnesota’s educators, school staff, and child care providers have gotten a shot.

DULUTH, Minn.- The State of Minnesota reached a new milestone in vaccinations, as Governor Tim Walz announced one million Minnesotans have been vaccinated Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 appearing in the state.

Gov. Walz shared the news on his Facebook page Saturday.

Today, exactly one year after Minnesota’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, we reached the milestone of 1 million Minnesotans who’ve gotten a vaccine. Every shot is helping us end this pandemic. Posted by Governor Tim Walz on Saturday, March 6, 2021

But with the good news came some alarming data about inequality in healthcare.

Data from the Department of Health Friday shows nearly 91 percent of Minnesotans who have received the vaccine are white. That’s compared to U.S. Census data that shows whites make up about 82% of the state’s population.

About 3 percent vaccinated are Black, 3 percent Asian and a little over one percent are Hispanic.

At a new vaccine site at the Vikings Practice Facility Friday, Walz addressed the health inequity faced by Minnesotans of color.

“Yes, I’m concerned that the discrepancies because they outline what we’ve already known in our healthcare system is not equitable to start with,” he said.

The Governor says minority populations in Minnesota tend to be younger than white residents so the current focus on vaccinating seniors could have some impact on the figures.

But communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.