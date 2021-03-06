Hermantown Youth Team Honors Fallen DPD K-9 Luna

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Duluth police K-9 Luna was shot and killed during a 20 hour police standoff last week. While Luna may be gone, her memory is alive and well for one Northland youth basketball team.

“Win for Luna,” the kids exclaimed!

While playing at Minnesota state basketball tournament down in the Twin Cities, the Hermantown 4th grade boys’ basketball team wanted to show support for fallen Duluth K-9 Luna. So they donned wristbands carrying her name out on the court.

“Freddie here, his folks thought of that and thought it would be a great idea. Something for the boys to do to show their support for k-9 Luna,” said Matt McShane, a duluth police officer whose son plays on the young Hermantown team.

McShane worked closely with Luna and says she was nothing short of a good dog.

“She was just a wonderful dog. She was a good family dog, she was always a fun dog to be around, energetic and so whenever she was in we could play around,” said McShane.

While the boys played their first round of games on Saturday, they say they felt like they had some extra help out on the court with them.

“I was sad when i heard she was dead and these gave me confidence,” said Hermantown 4th grader Freddie McQueary.

“It makes me feel good that we’re paying respects,” said 4th grader Luke Nelson.

Now the team’s wristbands have also been catching the attention of teams from around the state at the tournament.

“They’ve had some folks ask about it because obviously down here in the cities not everyone is aware of what happened in Duluth,” said McShane.

McShane says no matter how well the boys play over the weekend, their gesture shows the strength of the Northland.

“This community always comes together and it’s a great show of support and we really appreciate that and especially when the boys can wear these wristbands in different towns and show that pride in our community,” said McShane.

“It feels good to pay respects. She was a really good dog,” said 4th grader Lake Decker.

The wristbands will be out on the court again when the Hermantown 4th grade boys basketball team plays two more games Sunday to finish up the tournament.