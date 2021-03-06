Prep Boys Hockey: Greyhounds, Hunters Fall at Home

Both Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld suffered losses at the Heritage Center on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East battled back and forth on Saturday but a few late goals gave Roseau the 6-3 road win.

Dylan Gray scored twice while Brady Gray scored the other goal for the Greyhounds while Zander Ziemski made 39 saves.

Duluth East falls to 6-7-2 and will be back in action on Monday at Hermantown.

Also at the Heritage Center on Saturday, two late goals gave Little Falls the 3-2 win over Duluth Denfeld. Nate Burke and Simon Davidson scored for the Hunters while Jacob Snyder finished with 37 saves.

Duluth Denfeld falls to 7-3-1 on the season and will be back in action on Monday hosting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.