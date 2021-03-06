Saints Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Vikings, Advances to Third Straight UMAC Championship Game

St. Scholastica will host Northwestern in the UMAC Tournament Championship on Monday with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The top-seeded St. Scholastica men’s basketball team got off to a fast start and never looked back in the UMAC Tournament semifinal, topping Bethany Lutheran 71-53 to advance to their third straight UMAC Championship game.

Duluth East alum Isiah Hendrickson led the way with 18 points while Nick Carlson finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Esko’s Quinn Fischer chipped in with 11 points as the Saints finished the day shooting just over 44 percent from the field.

In the other semifinal game, Northwestern defeated North Central 67-51. St. Scholastica will host Northwestern in the UMAC Tournament Championship on Monday with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. This will be the fourth time the Saints and Eagles have met in the UMAC Tournament title game in the last six years.