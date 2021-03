Spartans Volleyball Suffer Second Loss of Season

Superior falls to 0-2 on the season and is scheduled to host Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior volleyball team struggled to get much going offensively on Saturday, as Holmen got the 3-0 win (25-9, 25-10, 25-13).

